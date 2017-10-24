Subway offers free sandwiches on World Sandwich day - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Subway offers free sandwiches on World Sandwich day

In this March 3, 2015 photo, Roberto Castelan makes a sandwich at a Subway sandwich franchise in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) In this March 3, 2015 photo, Roberto Castelan makes a sandwich at a Subway sandwich franchise in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Subway is marking World Sandwich Day with a delicious deal!

Customers who buy a sandwich and 30-ounce drink on Nov. 3 will get a free sandwich. 

In addition, Subway said it will donate a meal to Feeding America with the purchase. Subway said in 2016, customers helped make history with the largest single-day donation to Feeding America with 11 million meals. 

Subway said more than 162 restaurants in the Valley are participating. 

