Subway offers free sandwiches on World Sandwich day

Subway is marking World Sandwich Day with a delicious deal!

Customers who buy a sandwich and 30-ounce drink on Nov. 3 will get a free sandwich.

In addition, Subway said it will donate a meal to Feeding America with the purchase. Subway said in 2016, customers helped make history with the largest single-day donation to Feeding America with 11 million meals.

Subway said more than 162 restaurants in the Valley are participating.

