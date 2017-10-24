Dunkin' Donuts offering free coffee on Nevada Day - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Dunkin' Donuts offering free coffee on Nevada Day

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Dunkin' Donuts is offering the entire Las Vegas community a free medium hot or iced coffee on Nevada Day. 

The company said the Las Vegas community showed it was #VegasStrong following 1 October and the company wants to show its appreciation to everyone while celebrating the Silver State's birthday on Friday. 

The offer is good at participating Dunkin'Donuts restaurants in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.