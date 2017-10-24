Dunkin' Donuts offering free coffee on Nevada Day

Dunkin' Donuts is offering the entire Las Vegas community a free medium hot or iced coffee on Nevada Day.

The company said the Las Vegas community showed it was #VegasStrong following 1 October and the company wants to show its appreciation to everyone while celebrating the Silver State's birthday on Friday.

The offer is good at participating Dunkin'Donuts restaurants in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas.

