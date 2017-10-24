Metro officer injured in downtown Las Vegas crash

A Las Vegas Metro police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It occurred at 1:19 p.m. at Maryland Parkway and Ogden Avenue.

According to police, three vehicles were involved. The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At least one other person claimed injuries but the extent was not immediately known.

Lane restrictions are in place, police. said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

