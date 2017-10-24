Las Vegas bank robbery suspect possibly tied to Bullhead City robbery

Police released an image of the suspect of a bank robbery on Oct. 17, 2017. (Source: Bullhead City police)

A man in his 70's is believed to be the suspect in a bank robbery in Las Vegas and in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, on Oct. 17 at 9:40 a.m., the suspect entered a U.S. Bank in the 2800 block of Highway 95 in Bullhead City, presented the teller with a note stating he was committing a robbery. He also showed the teller a handgun he had in his waistband and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The department described the suspect as an elderly white male, in his 70's, about 6'0" tall, 170 to 180 pounds. He was seen wearing eyeglasses, an orange baseball cap, white shirt and a dark-colored jacket during the robbery. His vehicle was described as a gold Dodge Caravan.

On Saturday, Las Vegas Metro police responded to a Chase bank for reports of a robbery. A white male in his 70's robbed the bank. Police said a firearm was seen on the suspect. Police said he left in a tan or gold van.

Bullhead City police said the suspect appears to be the same person who robbed the Chase bank on Saturday.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

