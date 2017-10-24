Former CCSD students who completed credits are eligible to graduate

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Students who earned all of their credits to fulfill Nevada graduation requirements but did not pass one or more proficiency exams are now eligible to be considered a graduate.

According to the Clark County School District, starting with the class of 2017, students in Nevada will no longer take the High School Proficiency Examinations in order to earn a diploma.

Due to the number of requests anticipated, the district will issue revised transcripts indicating graduation status from CCSD. The district said transcripts will not be issued through schools, instead, all requests will go through CCSD's Student Records Services for assessment and processing.

The district anticipates it will take at least 90 to 120 days to provide revised transcripts because this will likely affect thousands of people who attended CCSD high schools since 1982.

There will be no charge for the cost of the initial copy of the revised transcript, the district said.

CCSD said once staff has reached a manageable level of processing transcript requests, the district will issue ceremonial diplomas. Since Friday, the records services department has received about 1.400 requests for updated transcripts. The department also fielded over 600 phone calls this week.

To file a "Proficiency Exemption Request," visit transcripts.ccsd.net. If someone does not have internet access, a request can b made at Student Records Services at 4260 Eucalyptus Avenue, Building B.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.