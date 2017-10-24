School board trustee Kevin Child banned from CCSD property

Clark County Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky has banned Trustee Kevin Child from district property after repeatedly making "staff members feel uncomfortable."

In a statement released to school administrators, Skorkowsky said over the past few years he has worked with Board of School Trustees officers to ask Child multiple times to modify his behavior because of repeated complaints. Child also received guidance from CCSD's Affirmative Action officer and legal counsel but did not follow advice.

Skowkowsky said earlier this year he issued a directive for Child not to visit schools or central offices without an invitation from the school principal or department head. Adding, Child ignored the directive on multiple occasions.

Skorkowsky said, "it has reached a point where I must trespass Trustee Child from district property to protect employees who have made serious complaints against him."

Child will only be allowed to "carry out the specific duties of his position" including holding pre-scheduled meetings, attending school board meetings and monthly parenting meetings. He will not be allowed on district property outside of those terms.

Skorkowsky said many employees who launched complaints are fearful of retaliation. Adding, Child has threatened their job.

