Vegas Cares Benefit to honor 1 October heroes and victims

A benefit show in Las Vegas is honoring the victims and first responders from 1 October.

The Vegas Cares Benefit at The Venetian will feature headliners, production shows and professional athletes at The Venetian Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The performances either in person or via video include "Adrian Zmed, Al B Sure, Australian BeeGees, Blue Man Group, Brad Garrett, Britney Spears, Carrot Top, Cast of BAZ – A Musical Mash-Up, Cast of Fantasy, Cast of Sexxy, Chippendales, Chris Phillips, Cirque du Soleil, Clint Holmes, Criss Angel, David Copperfield, Dee Jay Silver, Earl Turner, Frankie Scinta, Gordie Brown, Human Nature, Jason Tanzer, JJ Harrison, Kendra Wilkinson & Jai Rodriguez, Lance Burton, Lyssa Baker, Mercy Music, Mike Tyson, Murray Sawchuck, Penn + Teller, Peter Lik, Rich Little, Tenors of Rock, Thunder From Down Under, Tom Green, Travis Cloer, (and) Vegas Golden Knights."

Tickets are available for $30, plus tax and fees. Tickets can be purchased at The Venetian or The Palazzo, online at venetian.com or by phone at 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Event organizers believe more performers will join the lineup in the coming weeks.

Officials said proceeds from the benefit will go to a commissioned memorial art piece by Tim Bavington. The piece will honor those involved and affected by 1 October.

