Motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash

A FOX5 viewer shared an image of a deadly crash in Henderson on Oct. 24, 2017. (Devin Klein) A FOX5 viewer shared an image of a deadly crash in Henderson on Oct. 24, 2017. (Devin Klein)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Henderson police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning. 

The incident occurred at 8:23 a.m. at Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway. 

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the driver of a Honda Pilot did not yield for the motorcyclist. 

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Police said the driver of the Honda is cooperative and did not show signs of impairment. 

Westbound lanes of Galleria Drive from Boulder Highway and southbound lanes of Boulder Highway from Gibson Road will be closed for the duration of the investigation. 

