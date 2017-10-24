Electrical sign catches on fire at Las Vegas strip mall - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Electrical sign catches on fire at Las Vegas strip mall

A fire damaged a strip mall on Oct. 24, 2017.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An electrical sign caught on fire at a Las Vegas strip mall Monday night, according to Clark County fire. 

An off-duty battalion chief reported the structure on fire near Windmill Lane and Bermuda Road. Crews said the electrical sign started a fire in the roof structure that supported it. 

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said. 

No injuries were reported and no dollar amount has been determined at this time, the department said. 

