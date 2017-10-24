Motorcyclist critically injured in Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist critically injured in Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on Oct. 24, 2017.
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Tuesday. 

Officers responded to the incident at 1:25 a.m. on Topaz Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue. 

Police said a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Topaz when he lost control and collided with another vehicle. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. 

Metro's Fatal Detail is investigating the crash. 

