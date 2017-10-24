Where the Las Vegas Victims Fund money will go

The 1 October shooting hit the valley hard, but it never broke its strength.

“It was really the people that live here that came together and made this Vegas strong," Teresa Etcheberry said. "We wanted to keep that resiliency,”

That is why the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center was created.

The center opened its doors on Monday, and replaced the temporary family assistance center where more than 3,600 people requested services. Officials said it was created using the models that other communities like Aurora and Orlando used following their tragedies.

“People can get resources ... (and) have a compassionate ear to listen," Etcheberry said.

It has grief, bereavement, children and family counselors and will serve as a referral center for survivors, victims and responders of the shooting.

"(It serves) mostly people that were at the concert," she said. "We're also seeing that there were some people that were just directly outside that were impacted as well.”

The support goes past this center and into the $11 million Las Vegas Victims Fund.

Kenneth Fienberg, the attorney tasked with consulting the county how to distribute the money, said a draft of eligibility requirements was being written.

“In all of these programs, always the bulk of the money goes to the dead, to the families of the dead.”

Fienberg sent suggestions built upon the principles, he used when assisting in the Orlando Pulse Nightclub and Boston Marathon victim funds.

“In those two programs, we had enough money so that the first priority was the dead," Fienberg said. "The second priority was the catastrophic injuries."

In Orlando, there was enough left over to pay out people who were also held hostage in the nightclub.

Orlando's victims fund reached about $30 million and Boston's reached about $61 million.

Fienberg said the timeline of the money being allocated depends on when the eligibility requirements are finalized, but because a draft is in progress now it could be as soon as a couple of months.

He said there can never be enough money to right the wrongs that were done, but he hopes both the funds and the new center will make a difference.

“We wanted to be able to build you back up to the place that you were before this event happened."

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is open Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Lied Ambulatory Center at 1524 Pinto Lane.

