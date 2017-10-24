Robber steals drugs from pharmacy near Spring Mountain Road and - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Robber steals drugs from pharmacy near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard

Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy Sunday. (LVMPD) Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy Sunday. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said they're searching for a man who robbed a drugs from a pharmacy near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard.

On Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., a man came into the pharmacy, handed someone at the counter a note "demanding narcotics" and threatened that he had a weapon, police said. The person gave him the drugs and he fled. 

He's described as a thin man between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Section at (702) 828-3591.

