Robber steals drugs from Las Vegas pharmacy

Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy Sunday. (LVMPD)

Metro Police said they're searching for a man who robbed a drugs from a pharmacy near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard.

On Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., a man came into the pharmacy, handed someone at the counter a note "demanding narcotics" and threatened that he had a weapon, police said. The person gave him the drugs and he fled.

He's described as a thin man between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.