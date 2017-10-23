Valley man accused of trying to run over people at junior high won't testify

A man accused of trying to kill people by running them over with his Mustang outside of Walter Johnson Junior High School appeared in court on Monday to listen to witnesses testify against him.

Clay Green, 24, originally was willing to give statements to the police and news outlets. According a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, an officer asked Green if he thought running people over who threw rocks at his car was ok, and he responded, "Hell yeah, that's a show car!"

"It was a civil dispute between me and my brother," Green said after his arrest. "I wasn't trying to hurt them; I just wanted to scare them."

Green faces five assault charges, two battery charges and two attempted murder charges. His attorney, David Fischer, said Green will not testify or speak any further.

"Attempted murder is a tough one to prove," Fischer said. "There was no intent."

Multiple cell phone videos show Green, behind the wheel of his orange Mustang, slamming into multiple cars and driving in circles behind people who are running away. At one point, Green slams his car into a minivan, which slid into John Matthews and threw him to the ground.

Matthews testified that his ribs, neck, back and shoulder were injured. He also said Green repeatedly rammed into his Chevy Impala.

"It's a little foggy, but it's all on video," Matthews said. "You can see everything on video. Some of the details I don't remember because of the adrenaline."

Fischer said his client's driving was erratic simply because he was attempting to dial 911 while driving to report a crime.

"Our position is, rocks were thrown," Fischer said. "It got a little out of hand."

Summer Dugan, who was pregnant, said she thought she was Green's primary target. The two got into a verbal argument prior to the scene at Walter Johnson Junior High School. She said she thought Green was trying to kill her.

Hazel Castro, who was in a van with her two young children, testified that she wanted to help Matthews and Dugan by letting them inside. Green crashed his Mustang into the van either way.

A security guard pulled Green out of the Mustang and started fighting with him, a witness said. Several school aides then helped pin Green down outside of the car. Fischer said his client, a "friendly southern guy," was beaten up.

The incident happened while students were leaving school. According to a police report, Green told officers he was not guilty of attempted murder, saying it was only "attempted vehicular manslaughter."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.