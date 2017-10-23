Marijuana sales rake in $4.8M in NV tax revenue in August

New numbers released by the Nevada Department of Taxation Monday show the state gained over $1 million more in total tax revenue on marijuana sales in August compared to a month earlier.

The new tax revenue numbers released Monday reveal retail marijuana sales, taxed at 10%, jumped from $2.71 million in July to $3.35 million in August of this year.

For wholesale marijuana, taxed at 15%, the revenue numbers increased from $974,060 in July to $1.51 million in August.

Overall, the state raked in $4.86 million in the month of August, up from $3.68 million the month before, according to The Nevada Department of Taxation.

A state spokesperson said the new numbers were apart of a larger report to be released soon.

Legal recreational marijuana sales in Las Vegas began in July.

