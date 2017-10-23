JetBlue plane heading to Las Vegas diverted to JFK after bird strike

A JetBlue flight heading to Las Vegas from Boston was diverted to JFK in New York after a reported bird strike Monday, according to officials.

JetBlue flight 877 departed from Boston Logan International Airport around 4 p.m. (ET) on its way to Las Vegas Monday. In a statement released by JetBlue, the airline said the plane was diverted "out of an abundance of caution, following a reported bird strike."

The flight landed safely at JFK airport in New York just before 7:30 p.m. (ET) Monday.

Passengers were re-accommodated on another aircraft, the JetBlue statement said.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear if the plane was damaged.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.