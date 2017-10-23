Arizona high school dance team's 'wicked' routine captures the attention of millions

An Arizona high school's dance performance was been watched by millions online.

The Walden Grove High School dance team out of Sahuarita, Arizona put a new twist on 'The Wizard of Oz,' for a homecoming performance.

The dance, posted on Sept. 29, has been viewed more than 2.1 million times on the school's YouTube page and countless times elsewhere.

Here is the full video:

