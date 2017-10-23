Metro investigating homicide in northeast Las Vegas

Metro police said they are investigating a homicide on Carey Avenue. (Jason Westerhaus / FOX5)

Metro Police said they're investigating a homicide on Carey Avenue between Christy and Sloan Lanes after a man was found dead with a gunshot wounds inside a condemned home.

At around 7:05 a.m., someone called police saying a person was possibly hurt inside the home in the 5800 block of Carey Avenue. The man had been shot in the "upper torso" several times, Metro said.

Laura Meltzer of Metro said homicide detectives were investigating the case.

As of 4:28 p.m. Monday, police said there were no suspects or known motive and the identity of the victim was not released.

