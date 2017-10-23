Several closures expected in Las Vegas for Project Neon

Southbound lanes of Interstate 15 will shut down for Project Neon on Wednesday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said it will close lanes from Washington Avenue to the Spaghetti Bowk from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Martin Luther King Boulevard under U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed to local traffic from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. NDOT said several freeway ramps will be closed during the same time, including U.S. Highway 95 north and southbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard, Interstate 15 northbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard and the Washington Avenue and D Street on-ramp to Interstate 15 southbound.

Crews will be working on the installation of Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon.

