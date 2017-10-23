Edible Arrangements offers special for first responders

Edible Arrangements is thanking Valley first responders with some free treats!

On Wednesday, the company is offering first responders a free fruit salad, smoothie, or frozen yogurt between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The offer is valid at any of the eight locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

The company said first responders just need to show an ID or show up in uniform to redeem the deal.

Edible Arrangements said they wanted to offer local heroes a deal as a way to say thank for their selfless acts throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.