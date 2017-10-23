Man arrested after making threat referencing 1 October

A man was taken into custody after threatening to blow up the Brooklyn Bowl "like the guy that blew up the festival at Mandalay Bay," according to an arrest report.

The report stated Paul Joseph Fister, Jr. attempted to redeem a voucher at the Brooklyn Bowl on Oct. 6. The clerk told him he did not have the correct voucher and he needed to go back and get the right one. That's when Fister became angry, started to argue with the clerk, and threatened to blow up the business before walking away.

Fister was taken into custody at the Cromwell.

Fister told police he became upset because he has anger issues and "he knew he should not have said what he said because of the recent events at Mandalay Bay." When asked where his vehicle was, he originally told police it was with a friend. Then he told officers it was in the parking garage at the Cromwell. The vehicle was inspected by security bomb canines and nothing was found.

Fister was taken into custody for making a threat regarding an act of terrorism. His records showed he had a previous charge of communicating threats in North Carolina and several DUI's.

