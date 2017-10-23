Metro seeks public's help in northwest shooting investigation

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for the public's help to identify the suspects in a northwest Valley shooting.

On Sept. 29, at 9:09 p.m. officers responded to the 7800 block of Thorne Pine Avenue, near Buffalo Drive and Grand Teton Drive for reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers did not find any victims but found two rounds hit a home on the street.

Citing the investigation, a group of juveniles or young adults were in an argument before the shooting. One of the suspects began shooting and then got into a white, 1990's GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck and left the area. Another unidentified sedan left the area and has not been located.

Anyone with information on this incident, or has information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspects, is urged to contact Metro's Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.