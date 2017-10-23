Police: Suspect in UNLV kidnapping, sexual assault in custody

University of Nevada, Las Vegas police said the suspect who kidnapped a student at gunpoint and forced her to perform a sexual act is in custody.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested 21-year-old Juhjuan Washington on Sunday near Robindale Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police said Washington matched the description of a suspect in other incidents that occurred earlier in the month.

Washington faces a number of charges including kidnapping with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force or threat of force, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny auto, possession of a stolen vehicle, open and gross lewdness, and attempt to destroy or conceal evidence.

UNLVPD has been informed by Metro that an individual has been arrested in connection with the incident at the Cottage Grove Parking Garage. pic.twitter.com/YNPlPQHrqx — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) October 23, 2017

Police said on Friday the student was getting items out of her vehicle in the Cottage Grove Parking Garage when the armed suspect approached her into the vehicle and made her drive to another area where he forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

She was able to grab his gun and leave.

If anyone believes they have been a victim of Washington's or have additional information on this case, they should call Metro's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

