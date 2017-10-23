Shriners offer free PGA Tour admission to first responders

Shriners Hospitals is offering free admission to the 2017 PGA Tour in Las Vegas for first responders.

Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, active and retired military personnel will receive complimentary admission to the tournament grounds and The Hill from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5. Additionally, first responders, military personnel, and their families will have complimentary access to the Birdies for the Brave Patriots' Outpost from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5. Guests can enjoy complimentary food and beverage as well.

First responders can verify status and claim tickets online.

More information on the tour can be found at shrinershospitalopen.com.

