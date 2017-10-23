Man injured, two cats resuscitated in Henderson fire

Smoke rises from a house fire in Henderson. (Report It)

The Henderson Fire Department confirmed one person was injured in a fire Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Box Elder Way, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street.

Arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the garage and roof of a single-story home.

A man walked out of the home after firefighters arrive and he was taken to University Medical Center with burn injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued and resuscitated two cats that were found inside the home while fighting the fire.

Four adults and two cats were displaced by the fire, the department said.

The cause was undetermined.

The total estimated loss is $145,000, the department said.

Further details on the fire were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.