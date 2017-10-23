Man injured in Henderson fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man injured in Henderson fire

Posted: Updated:
Smoke rises from a house fire in Henderson. (Report It) Smoke rises from a house fire in Henderson. (Report It)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

The Henderson Fire Department confirmed one person was injured in a fire Monday morning. 

The incident occurred at 9:40 a.m. on Box Elder Way, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street. 

Henderson fire said a man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. the extent of his injuries was not immediately known. 

Further details on the fire were not immediately released. 

