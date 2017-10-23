Man injured in Henderson fire

Smoke rises from a house fire in Henderson. (Report It)

The Henderson Fire Department confirmed one person was injured in a fire Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 9:40 a.m. on Box Elder Way, near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street.

Henderson fire said a man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Further details on the fire were not immediately released.

