Fuel prices rise in Las Vegas

Motorists will need to dig a little deeper into their pockets when filling up at the gas station this week. According to GasBuddy, the average price for fuel rose 0.4 cents to $2.66 per gallon.

The national average dropped 1.6 centers per gallon to $2.44 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

Including the recent change in price, on Sunday, prices in Las Vegas were 19.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year, and it was 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average decreased 12 cents per gallon during the last month and stood 22.2 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average in the state of Nevada dropped 2.9 cents per gallon to $2.78. In nearby San Bernardino and Riverside, prices dropped to $2.94 per gallon and $2.97 per gallon respectively.

According to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, the nation experienced the longest decline in prices since the summer of 2016. The national average has remained under $3 per gallon for nearly three years.

