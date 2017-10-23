Family displaced after Las Vegas apartment fire

Eight people were displaced after a fire at a Las Vegas apartment complex Monday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident at 12:20 a.m. at the Calypso Apartments on 6501 Vegas Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive.

According to the department, dispatchers received several 911 calls that an apartment was on fire. Arriving crews saw flames and smoke coming from the window of a second story apartment. The fire was brought under control in less than five minutes.

The fire was confined to a bedroom in the apartment, the department said. The bedroom was gutted and the rest of the apartment sustained smoke damage. The unit below received water damage.

The total cost of damage was estimated at $25,000, the department said.

Three adults and five children were able to escape the apartment without injuries, the department said. The family said they were alerted by the smoke alarm. The American Red Cross is assisting the family who was displaced by the fire.

