Vegas shooting doesn't change opinions on guns: AP-NORC poll

A poll finds that the slaying of five dozen people at a Las Vegas music festival did little to change American opinion about gun laws.

In the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 61 percent said the country's gun laws should be tougher, while 27 percent would rather see them remain the same and 11 percent want them to be less strict.

That's similar to the results of an AP-GfK poll in July 2016.

The poll found the country divided much more evenly on whether restricting firearms would reduce the number of mass shootings.

The poll was conducted about two weeks after Stephen Paddock fired on a musical festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 540 people.

