Vegas shooting doesn't change opinions on guns: AP-NORC poll - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas shooting doesn't change opinions on guns: AP-NORC poll

Posted: Updated:
A gun is shown in an undated image. (File) A gun is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A poll finds that the slaying of five dozen people at a Las Vegas music festival did little to change American opinion about gun laws.

In the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 61 percent said the country's gun laws should be tougher, while 27 percent would rather see them remain the same and 11 percent want them to be less strict.

That's similar to the results of an AP-GfK poll in July 2016.

The poll found the country divided much more evenly on whether restricting firearms would reduce the number of mass shootings.

The poll was conducted about two weeks after Stephen Paddock fired on a musical festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 540 people.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.