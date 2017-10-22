Neon Museum celebrates 5th anniversary with free tours

The former neon signage for the iconic Stardust hotel lives on at the Neon Museum (Neon Museum).

A one-of-a-kind museum flaunting iconic vintage Las Vegas signage opened its doors in 2012 to the world.

Now, the Neon Museum rings in its 5th anniversary on the boulevard by offering free tours on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Admission to the 'Neon Boneyard,' as its also known, will begin at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The museum is located at 770 North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Bonanza.

Here's a fun fact courtesy of the museum to encourage a visit to the Boneyard:

The elegant show Lido de Paris first appeared at the Stardust on the resort's opening day in 1958, beginning a 32-year run that helped solidify the showgirl as an icon of Las Vegas culture.

Choreographer Donn Arden first imported European dancers to star in the spectacular show that helped bring a bit of Parisian style to Las Vegas. Over the following decades, more American dancers joined Lido de Paris, performing on one of the most technologically-advanced and elaborate stages in town.

