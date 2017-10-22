Active shooting course prepares Valley residents

A tourniquet kit from the course is shown on a table (FOX5).

Three weeks after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Country Music Festival causing the deadliest shooting in modern history in Las Vegas, many residents in the Valley are questioning how they would respond if faced with an active shooter.

Angie Moore was among the Valley locals asking herself what she needed to do.

“I saw a Facebook post of a little boy my daughter's age at the concert,” Moore said. “It just struck a chord with me and I told my husband we need to get tactical.”

On Saturday, the company Security Concepts Group began helping people answer that question with a free active shooter training class.

Moore and over a dozen others showed up to learn how to respond.

“If you stop thinking that it can’t happen to you and you’re aware,” Moore said. “Then maybe when something does happen you’ll be a little bit better what to do.”

The class trainer, James Cameron, used the acronym 'P.A.C.E.' to help people gear up for the unthinkable. P stands for Prepare, A stands for Act, C stands for Care and E stands for Evacuate.

First, you have to prepare.

“It rolls right into being situationally aware,” Cameron said.

Cameron has been called in as a first responder to five different mass casualty situations, so he knows how much paying attention to your surroundings and reporting odd behaviors can make a difference.

After preparing your mind, he said taking action comes next.

“What is important is understanding the difference between cover and concealment,” Cameron said. “Concealment just barely covers you from being seen, whereas cover actually provides you limited protection, or full protection and you incorporate that with your situational awareness. So, if I’m walking through the mall I’m looking around for what’s going to provide me cover.”

Along with preparing for and taking action during mass casualty situations, Cameron says it is important to understand care or treatment, by stopping victims from bleeding out.

“Applying immediate pressure, applying tourniquets and pressure bandages,” Cameron said. “Those three things you can get people to stop bleeding hopefully and that saves lives.”

His final point was evacuation which also goes back to being situationally aware, knowing the best exits.

On Oct. 28 there will be a follow-up training to teach people how to use tourniquets.

