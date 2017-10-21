Fire causes $100K in damages to northwest Valley home

A fire caused $100,000 worth of damage to a home and vehicles in northwest Las Vegas Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident at 8:20 a.m at a home on Willowridge Court near Durango Drive and Interstate 215.

According to the department, arriving firefighters found the three-car garage of a two-story home fully involved with fire. It took crews about 10 minutes to bring it under control.

The fire destroyed the garage, a pickup truck, automobile and motorcycle inside the garage. The rest of the home had heavy smoke damage.

A person who lives in the home said he was driving back to the house when his vehicle began to overheat. He parked it in the garage and went into the house. He heard noises in the garage and went back to check when he found the vehicle on fire in the garage. He opened the garage door in hopes of getting the vehicle out, but the fire lapped over to the second floor of the house from the outside. Firefighters arrived at that point and prevented it from entering the second floor.

An adult and child were displaced by the fire, the department said. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The department said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

