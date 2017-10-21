1 critical after shooting outside North Las Vegas Walmart

One person was critically injured in a shooting outside of a North Las Vegas Walmart Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the store at 6464 North Decatur Boulevard, near Interstate 215.

According to Aaron Patty, of the North Las Vegas Police Department, two men were in the parking lot when one shot the other.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Patty said.

The suspected shooter is in police custody, Patty said.

Patty said the pair knew each other and it was not a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation.

