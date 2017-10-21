Man in his 70s robs northwest Las Vegas bank

A surveillance still shows the elderly suspect at a northwest Valley bank (LVMPD).

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a man in his 70's robbed a bank in northwest Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the incident just before 9:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank in the 7000 block of North Durango Drive, near Elkhorn Road.

Police said the white male in his 70's robbed the bank. A firearm was seen on the suspect, police added.

The suspect was described as 6'0' tall, 160 pounds, and short hair with a grey trimmed beard.

He wore prescription glasses, a dark-colored fedora hat, a dark colored jacket with a hood, a blue shirt, and light colored pants at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect left the scene in a tan or gold van, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

