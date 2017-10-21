Man in his 70s robs northwest Las Vegas bank - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man in his 70s robs northwest Las Vegas bank

Posted: Updated:
A surveillance still shows the elderly suspect at a northwest Valley bank (LVMPD). A surveillance still shows the elderly suspect at a northwest Valley bank (LVMPD).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a man in his 70's robbed a bank in northwest Las Vegas Saturday morning. 

Officers responded to the incident just before 9:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank in the 7000 block of North Durango Drive, near Elkhorn Road. 

Police said the white male in his 70's robbed the bank. A firearm was seen on the suspect, police added. 

The suspect was described as 6'0' tall, 160 pounds, and short hair with a grey trimmed beard. 

He wore prescription glasses, a dark-colored fedora hat, a dark colored jacket with a hood, a blue shirt, and light colored pants at the time of the robbery. 

No injuries were reported, police said. 

The suspect left the scene in a tan or gold van, police said. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.