4 model homes damaged in Las Vegas fire

The Clark County Fire Department is investigating what caused four model homes to burn Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 5:13 a.m. in the area of Fort Apache Road and Hacienda Avenue.

The homes were in various stages of completion at the time of the incident. Two were being framed only, which exposed lumber to the heat and flames. The framed structures were a total loss.The third structure was nearly complete and sustained heavy damage and the fourth home sustained heat damage.

The estimated cost of the damage has not yet been determined, the department said.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury at the scene. The firefighter did not require care at a hospital and returned to work at the scene of the fire.

Nearby streets were temporarily closed during the incident. The roads reopened later in the morning.

