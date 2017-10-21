Season passes on sale for Lee Canyon

A woman who claims a public school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and beating her.More >
Size matters to the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.More >
Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.More >
Las Vegas Metro police Officer Charleston Hartfield was laid to rest on Friday.More >
A female student was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to perform a sex act on her captor, according to UNLV Police.More >
Lawyers representing a woman badly wounded in 1 October shooting, asked a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against MGM Resorts Thursday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said 19 gang members were arrested on state-level racketeering charges and one suspect remains on the loose after a five-month investigation.More >
For Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity, Las Vegas is a place of happiness.More >
Clark County Fire officials responded to a crash involving an RTC bus and a CCSD school bus at Valley High School Thursday afternoon.More >
