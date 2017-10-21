Season passes on sale for Lee Canyon

A snowboarder is shown at Lee Canyon in an undated image. (Source: Lee Canyon)

Season passes for Lee Canyon are on sale through Nov. 4.

Skiers and snowboarders can pick up or buy 2017 through 2018 season pass at an event in the Valley or online.

According to Lee Canyon's website, all-access passes start at $29 for children and go up to $499 for adults. Skiers and snowboarders can add on a max pass to gain access to additional mountains. Lee Canyon also offers Battle Born passes for those who work during the holidays, a weekday pass and ride local card for lift tickets.

Passes for Lee Canyon are also available at the following locations:

Oct. 21: Rei, 710 South Rampart Boulevard, from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Oct. 28: Powder and Sun, 4555 South Fort Apache Road from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Nov. 4: Skye Center, 10111 West Skye Canyon Park Drive from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.

