Cold front to drop temperatures in Las Vegas

A cold front moved through the valley overnight Friday dropping the temperatures for the next 24 hours.

The normal daytime high is 79, it will hit 74 Saturday and back to the low 80’s by Sunday.

Las Vegas temps the next 7 days: Today 74/54 Sun 82/55, Mon 87/60, Tue 88/64, Wed 84/59, Thu 83/59 & Fri 80/57 #FOX5 #vegastemps — Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) October 21, 2017

A powerful high pressure will cause highs to creep back up into the upper 80's for the start of the week.

Cooler but above seasonal temps will stick around for the remainder of the week.

