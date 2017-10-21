Cold front to drop temperatures in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cold front to drop temperatures in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
The sun above Las Vegas in an undated image. (File) The sun above Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A cold front moved through the valley overnight Friday dropping the temperatures for the next 24 hours.

The normal daytime high is 79, it will hit 74 Saturday and back to the low 80’s by Sunday.

A powerful high pressure will cause highs to creep back up into the upper 80's for the start of the week.

Cooler but above seasonal temps will stick around for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.