Pedestrian critically injured in Las Vegas hit-and-run

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash at Desert Inn and Pecos - McLeod Friday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run near Desert Inn and Pecos-McLeod Friday night, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 9:57 p.m. at 2785 East Desert Inn Road.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived. The driver was possibly in a dark red or maroon Ford sedan with damage to the right front headlight and windshield.

Desert Inn Road was closed from Topaz Road to McLeod Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

