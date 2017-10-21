Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Desert Inn and Pecos-McLeod

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash at Desert Inn and Pecos - McLeod Friday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run near Desert Inn and Pecos-McLeod Friday night, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 9:57 p.m. at 2785 East Desert Inn Road. Police said the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Desert Inn Road was closed from Topaz Road to McLeod Drive.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.