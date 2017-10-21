Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Desert Inn and - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Desert Inn and Pecos-McLeod

Posted: Updated:
A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash at Desert Inn and Pecos - McLeod Friday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5) A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash at Desert Inn and Pecos - McLeod Friday night. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run near Desert Inn and Pecos-McLeod Friday night, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 9:57 p.m. at 2785 East Desert Inn Road. Police said the driver fled the scene. 

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Desert Inn Road was closed from Topaz Road to McLeod Drive.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.