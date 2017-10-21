Barrett-Jackson car auction raises money for Las Vegas

Nearly three weeks after the 1 October shooting, the Barrett-Jackson car auction returned to the Mandalay Bay Events Center for its tenth year. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Nearly three weeks after the 1 October shooting, the Barrett-Jackson car auction returned to the Mandalay Bay Events Center for its tenth year.

This year car collectors used the auction to raise money for the Las Vegas community.

"I think it was important for all of us to come together prove that it's safe to come to Vegas and that we're all united, and we're part of the Vegas strong," CEO and Chairman of Barrett Jackson, Craig Jackson said.

One hundred percent of the sales of two cars is going right back into the Las Vegas community, including a 2016 Jeep Wrangler Red Rock Edition he said. The Jeep that was donated by NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton sold for $100,000.

"Every penny that we raise here this evening NASCAR foundation is going to pass directly the UNLV foundation for emergency medicine residency," Helton said.

Doctor Dale Carrison is chairman of Emergency Medicine for UNLV's School of Medicine. He said that $100,000 will go far in helping train and equip our medical community.

"Some of our graduates were on duty not only at UMC but other hospitals in town taking care of these victims. We're so proud of that. Those of us that are involved in their training, they're out there doing what they were trained to do provide emergency care in our community, Carrison said.

And still up for auction this weekend is a blue and white "Ford Shelby GT 500 Super Snake" that was donated by the president of Barrett Jackson.

All the money from its sale will go to first responders here in Las Vegas, organizers said.

