Dr. OZ shows support of #VegasStrong movement - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Dr. OZ shows support of #VegasStrong movement

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Oz shows support for #VegasStrong. Dr. Oz shows support for #VegasStrong.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Dr. Oz is showing support for the #VegasStrong movement. 

You can join the movement by visiting one of the following FOX5 partners: 

Donation Locations:

1) RC Willey
www.rcwilley.com

20 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV 89074 - (702) 856-8000
Open: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Closed Sundays

3050 South Town Center, Summerlin, NV 89135 - (702) 515-2600
Open: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Closed Sundays

2) Dunkin Donuts
www.dunkindonuts.com/en

Visit website for local nearest location

3) Westgate
www.westgateresorts.com

3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109 - (702) 732-5111
Open 24 Hours

4) Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Clinics
www.westdermatology.com

Visit website for location
Open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

5) United Nissan
www.unitednissan.com

3025 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (702) 832-5480
Open Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

6) Towbin Automotive
www.kingofcars.com

Towbin Dodge: 275 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson, NV 89014 - (702) 558-3800
Open Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Towbin Prestige: 6520 Centennial Center Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89149 - (702) 215-2290
Open Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Towbin Fiat: 2550 South Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89146 - (702) 900-3428
Open Mon. - Fri. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

7) Silverton 
www.silvertoncasino.com

3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139 - (702) 263-7777
Open 24 Hours

8) Toyota of Las Vegas
www.dwtoyotalasvegas.com

3255 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104 - (866) 413-8428
Open Mon. - Fri. 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

9) Tutoring Club
www.tutoringclub.com - (702) 588-5280

2213 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014

11241 South Eastern Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052

7315 South Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89113

6120 North Decatur Boulevard, Suite 102, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

10) Southern Nevada Nissan Dealers
www.choosenissan.com

Henderson Nissan: 295 Auto Mall Drive, Henderson, NV 89014 - (877) 574-3030
Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Closed Sundays

Planet Nissan: 5850 Centennial Center Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89149 - (702) 876-8000
Mon.- Fri. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Closed Sundays

AutoNation Nissan: 5800 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89146 - (702) 570-1013
Mon. - Sat. 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Closed Sundays

United Nissan: 3025 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89104  - (702) 832-5480
Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Closed on Sundays

For a #VegasStrong shirt, donate a minimum of $10 through Oct. 31. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the victims and families of the 1 October shooting through the National Compassion Fund

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.