Raiders to break ground on stadium in November

A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

The Raiders will break ground a new stadium site in Las Vegas in November, according to Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak confirmed in a tweet that the groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 13.

The 62-acre stadium will be located near Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2020.

