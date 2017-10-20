Raiders to break ground on stadium in November - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Raiders to break ground on stadium in November

A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5) A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)
The Raiders will break ground a new stadium site in Las Vegas in November, according to Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak. 

Sisolak confirmed in a tweet that the groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 13. 

The 62-acre stadium will be located near Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue. 

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2020. 

