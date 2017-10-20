Police: UNLV student kidnapped, forced into sex act

A female student was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to perform a sex act on her captor, according to UNLV Police.

The student was getting items out of her vehicle, parked in the Cottage Grove Parking Garage Friday morning. A man with a gun approached her, forced her into the back of her vehicle and made her drive to the area of Katie Street, east of Cambridge Street, where he forced her to perform a sex act on him, police said.

She was able to grab the gun and fled. The man also ran off, UNLV PD said.

The suspect has blonde dreadlocks, according to the police department's description.

UNLV Police said they are "increasing patrols and its overall presence on the campus until further notice" working extra hours, while security guards will patrol all campus parking garages. Metro Police are also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact UNLV Police Services at (702) 895-3668. People can request a campus security escort 24 hours a day by calling the same number.

