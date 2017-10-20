Salvation Army needs volunteers, bell ringers over holiday season

The Salvation Army has announced it is looking for volunteers this holiday season to be bell ringers at the Army’s famous Red Kettles.

The company says more volunteers are needed this year than ever before to help stretch donations as far as possible for those in need.



Red Kettles will be at several Southern Nevada businesses during the holiday season that will encourage individuals, groups, and organizations to participate, according to the Salvation Army.



“Bell ringing is fun, easy and an excellent way to give to those in your community,” said Lt. Col. Kelly Pontsler, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army’s Southwest Division. “For groups, organizations, and companies, it is great for team building and a fantastic way to embrace the spirit of the season.

Volunteers are expected to be energetic, giving and community-minded, according to the Salvation Army, as they will help the company's costs for the maximum amount of donations to be dispersed.

Click here for more information on volunteering or how to sponsor a kettle.

