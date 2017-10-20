Breezy conditions expected in Southern Nevada, surrounding states

Wind speeds during the morning hours on Oct. 20, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)

Wind and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Southern Nevada, parts of Arizona and Southern California.

A cold front is expected to move into the area that will bring wind gusts up to 45 mph on Friday in the Las Vegas Valley.

High temperatures will also to drop more than 10 degrees with highs in the 70s.

A wind advisory has been issued for Barstow, California and Kingman, Arizona until 8 p.m. on Friday.

The breezy conditions will stay in Southern Nevada over the weekend before a high-pressure system returns with warmer temperatures early next week.

Stay with FOX5 for more current weather conditions.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.