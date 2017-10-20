Marijuana recreational sales begin in Henderson

Marijuana is displayed for sale at a dispensary in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

The City of Henderson joined Clark County and others by allowing the purchase of recreational marijuana starting on Friday.

The Henderson City Council approved the sale of recreational marijuana Tuesday night during an hours-long meeting. Five dispensaries began sales Friday morning, according to Henderson communications manager David Cherry.

"Tuesday the mayor and members of the city council approved the necessary permits and licenses for our five medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana," Cherry said.

The medical marijuana facilities completed and signed the additional documents for the Nevada Department of Taxation and the City of Henderson. Thursday, the shops were officially approved by the state.

The following medical marijuana establishments in Henderson began recreational sales on Oct. 20:

Essence Cannabis Dispensary, 4300 East Sunset Road

The Dispensary, 50 North Gibson Road

Nevada Medical Marijuana, 3195 St. Rose Parkway

The+Source, 9480 South Eastern Avenue

Jenny's Dispensary, 10420 South Eastern Avenue

The owners of the marijuana establishments will also have to attend a meeting with Henderson Mayor Debra March in six months to discuss potential banking services for the predominate cash business, according to the communications department.

