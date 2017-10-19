RTC bus hits CCSD school bus at Valley HS

Clark County Fire officials responded to a crash involving an RTC bus and a CCSD school bus at Valley High School Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the high school, located at 2839 Burnham Avenue. Officials said 16 students were on the school bus at the time of the crash. None of the students were injured, authorities said.

Some of the passengers on the RTC bus were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Clark County fire officials.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene as a precautionary measure.

It was unclear what caused the crash. No further details were released.

