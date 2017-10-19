1 October victim granted restraining order against MGM to prevent evidence tampering

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lawyers representing a woman badly wounded in 1 October shooting, asked a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against MGM Resorts Thursday morning.

The judge, agreed to the order that prevents any evidence related to the shooting from being tampered with or destroyed. That means surveillance video from Mandalay Bay and anything in the hotel room where the shooter stayed couldn’t be altered.

Brian Nettles, who is representing the victim, said this case is about getting answers for the people who need it the most.

“Without those answers, we cannot fairly prosecute this case. But more importantly, our clients, and people who have suffered because of this, won't be able to get the answers they need to move on," Nettles said. He said he also wants Stephen Paddock’s gambling records.

MGM Resorts said all of the evidence has already been gathered, and the FBI altered the room by putting plywood over the windows. A spokesperson said the room is unsafe with glass shards and bio-hazardous materials and that extensive photographs were already taken.

The judge said provisions can be made for safety reasons, and the rooms in the case need to be directly affected by the shooting.

