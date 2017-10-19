NHP: Pickup truck crashes into school bus with 15 students on board

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said no serious injuries were reported in a crash on Durango Drive near Interstate 215 involving a pick up truck and a school bus carrying 15 students Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 2:20 p.m. on the north side of Durango Drive at Interstate 215.

The driver of the pick up truck was traveling on the east bound off ramp when it collided with the school bus transporting 15 students, officials said.

The pickup truck was wedged underneath the school bus as officials worked to secure the scene.

An NHP spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported and that both the driver of the school bus and pickup truck were OK.

No further details were immediately released.

