CCSD addresses uptick in violence on school campuses

A 16-year-old was tased by a Clark County School District police officer after reportedly becoming aggressive towards staff on Thursday. It marked another incident addressed by officials.

Officials, including Clark County School District police, addressed the spike of violence on school campuses. Capt. Ken Young, of CCSD police, said "we are aware of it" and "we are concerned."

Young asked parents if they "see something, say something." Adding, the department will be working with the community to develop solutions.

Young said officers responded to three stabbings at Valley schools, two pepper spray incidents and the incident where the taser was utilized. A student at Las Vegas High School became verbally and physically aggressive toward staff. A taser was used to subdue the student. He is expected to be okay. The student is at the juvenile detention center and faces charges including disturbance and battery on a public official.

Young said the financial situation concerning the district's budget has not impacted day-to-day operations for the department. He added they are currently looking to fill eight positions.

